Jun. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

This evening's outlook for Davenport: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Sunday, there is a 58% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. There is a medium-high UV index expected Sunday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.