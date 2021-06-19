This evening's outlook for Davenport: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Sunday, there is a 58% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. There is a medium-high UV index expected Sunday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Davenport area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90, thoug…
Davenport folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempera…
Davenport folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 96. Today has the makings of…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
Davenport folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 92. Today has the makings o…
Davenport folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempera…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
Tonight's weather conditions in Davenport: A few clouds overnight. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Dav…
- Updated
Tropical Storm Claudette dumped heavy rain across coastal areas of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama as it chugged inland Saturday, threatening flash floods and possibly tornadoes.
The Davenport area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees…