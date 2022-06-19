Jun. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

This evening's outlook for Davenport: Clear skies. Low around 65F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Davenport area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 94, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . A 73-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Monday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.