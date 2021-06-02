For the drive home in Davenport: Partly cloudy skies. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, Davenport folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. 64 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
Related to this story
Most Popular
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Davenport area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 74 degrees. 54 degrees is today's low. The D…
- Updated
National Weather Service in Lincoln issued a hazardous weather outlook for Monday and the remainder of the week.
Davenport folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is…
Davenport residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatu…
Davenport people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 67 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. Tod…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Davenport area. It looks like it will be a moderate 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatur…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today. Expect periods of s…
Davenport folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a moderate 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. W…
Davenport folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly…
Today's temperature in Davenport will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 79 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. The forecast …