Jun. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

For the drive home in Davenport: Partly cloudy skies. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, Davenport folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. 64 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the west.