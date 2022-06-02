Jun. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Tonight's weather conditions in Davenport: A mostly clear sky. Low 54F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, Davenport folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index Friday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.