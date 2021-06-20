Jun. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

This evening in Davenport: Thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 61F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Davenport area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 73 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.