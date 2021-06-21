Davenport's evening forecast: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low around 50F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Tuesday, it will be a warm day in Davenport. It looks like it will be a mild 79 degrees. 62 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Tuesday's outlook. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
