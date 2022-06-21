For the drive home in Davenport: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Davenport area can expect a hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 90, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . 65 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
With a cold front stalled out in central Iowa, a big difference in temperatures is expected from northwest to southeast. When the front starts moving again, a few severe storms could pop up.
Cooling centers in Scott and Rock Island Counties are available for people seeking to escape the heat.
The heat will peak in the western half of the state today, but will get worse in eastern Iowa Tuesday. A cold front will bring cooler temperatures, but also a chance for damaging wind and hail.
After several days with daytime highs and nighttime lows near normal, the heat returns to the Quad-City region Monday and Tuesday, Meteorologi…
A child and two adults were missing after they were swept away in a drainage ditch in Milwaukee following severe thunderstorms that brought heavy rains and damaging winds to a wide swath of the Midwest, authorities said.
Watch now: Extreme heat continues for much of Iowa, chance of severe storms Tuesday evening and Wednesday
Very hot and humid for many today. Storms will return this evening in central and western Iowa and some could be severe. The severe threat spreads east Wednesday. Here's the latest information.
