Jun. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

This evening's outlook for Davenport: Scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low around 70F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Friday, Davenport folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. 71 degrees is tomorrow's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 37% chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southwest.