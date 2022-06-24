Tonight's weather conditions in Davenport: Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy with periods of rain after midnight. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Looking ahead, the Davenport area can expect a hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 92, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 66 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 58% chance of rain. The UV index Saturday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
