Jun. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Davenport's evening forecast: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 71F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. 68 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's forecast brings 49% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.