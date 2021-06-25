Davenport's evening forecast: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 71F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. 68 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's forecast brings 49% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Davenport. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Periods o…
Davenport folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 50 deg…
An extraordinary heat wave is taking shape this weekend, potentially unlike any other the Northwest US has experienced.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Davenport. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. The area will see …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees today. Per…
- Updated
Tropical Storm Claudette dumped heavy rain across coastal areas of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama as it chugged inland Saturday, threatening flash floods and possibly tornadoes.
At the summer solstice, the sun reaches its highest point in the sky, and daylight is longest.
Davenport will see warm temperatures this Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 7…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Davenport area. It looks to reach a comfortable 79 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. We wi…