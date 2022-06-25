 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jun. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Tonight's weather conditions in Davenport: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 66F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Sunday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Davenport community. It should reach a comfortable 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News