Tonight's weather conditions in Davenport: Mostly cloudy with some showers late. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Monday, Davenport folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Monday's outlook shows a 57% chance of rain. The UV index Monday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
