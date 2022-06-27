Tonight's weather conditions in Davenport: Clear skies. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Davenport folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. 65 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
