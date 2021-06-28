For the drive home in Davenport: Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low near 70F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Tuesday, Davenport folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees tomorrow. Tuesday, there is a 58% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. There is a moderately high UV index expected Tuesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.
Jun. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
