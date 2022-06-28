 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, The Quad-City Times is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Quad City Bank & Trust Member FDIC

Jun. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Tonight's weather conditions in Davenport: A few clouds from time to time. Low 66F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Wednesday, Davenport folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 91, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News