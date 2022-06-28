Tonight's weather conditions in Davenport: A few clouds from time to time. Low 66F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Wednesday, Davenport folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 91, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
Related to this story
Most Popular
We've already been dealing with storms this morning, but the cold front doesn't arrive until late this afternoon. New storms are expected and a couple could be severe. Here's the latest information.
Watch now: Chance of severe storms Friday night and Saturday in Iowa. Here's everything you need to know
As a cold front begins to push into Iowa, there's a chance of severe storms for everyone late tonight. The threat will return to eastern Iowa Saturday afternoon. Full details in our latest forecast.
Update: Severe weather threat ends for the Quad Cities, isolated showers still possible until 2 a.m. Sunday
The cold front has cleared the area and storms have pushed off to the east. Isolated showers are still possible until 2 a.m. tonight, but then dry conditions are expected for the rest of the weekend.
Isolated showers and storms will be around today and tonight in northern and eastern Iowa. With no rain in the forecast for Wednesday though, it will be hotter. Track the rain and temperatures here.
Very warm today with rain limited to southwestern Iowa. Isolated activity in more places Friday, but the better chance of rain and perhaps a few severe storms is Friday night. Here's the latest info.
From 1920 to 2021, here's what summer weather was like, based on data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
There will be plenty of sunshine and lower-than-normal temperatures to start the week of the John Deere Classic, but there is a chance of rai…
Feeling much better across eastern Iowa today thanks to cooler temperatures and lower humidity. No rain in the forecast today, but that will start to change Thursday. Here's what to expect.
While light rain continues over the Quad Cities, all storms have pushed off to the east and no additional severe weather is expected tonight. Much cooler conditions forecast for Wednesday.
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Davenport community. It looks to reach a pleasant 78 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted.…