This evening's outlook for Davenport: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening with a few showers possible late. Low 69F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Davenport Wednesday. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Wednesday's outlook shows a 41% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
Related to this story
Most Popular
Davenport folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69…
An extraordinary heat wave is taking shape this weekend, potentially unlike any other the Northwest US has experienced.
Davenport folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Today's …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees today. Per…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Davenport. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. The area will see …
Heat waves and droughts go hand-in-hand.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Davenport. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep …
Davenport will see warm temperatures this Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 7…
For the drive home in Davenport: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 69F. Winds SW at …
Davenport folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69…