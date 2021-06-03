Davenport's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 64F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Davenport Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.
Jun. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
