Tonight's weather conditions in Davenport: Partly cloudy in the evening followed by scattered thunderstorms after midnight. Low 72F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. 63 degrees is tomorrow's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 51% chance of rain. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
