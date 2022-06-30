Jun. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Tonight's weather conditions in Davenport: Partly cloudy in the evening followed by scattered thunderstorms after midnight. Low 72F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. 63 degrees is tomorrow's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 51% chance of rain. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.