Jun. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Tonight's weather conditions in Davenport: A mostly clear sky. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Saturday, Davenport folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 91, though luckily it will feel a bit cooler at 85.27. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Saturday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 13 mph.