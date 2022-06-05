This evening in Davenport: Rain showers in the evening then thundershowers overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 66F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Monday, it will be a warm day in Davenport. It looks to reach a moderate 76 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 74% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.
Jun. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
