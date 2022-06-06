Jun. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

This evening in Davenport: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 58F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Tuesday, Davenport folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.