For the drive home in Davenport: Partly cloudy skies early followed by increasing clouds with showers developing later at night. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Wednesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Davenport community. It looks like it will be a mild 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees tomorrow. Wednesday, there is a 58% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.
Jun. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
