Tonight's weather conditions in Davenport: A few clouds from time to time. Low 69F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The UV index Wednesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
