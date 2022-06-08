 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jun. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

This evening's outlook for Davenport: A few clouds overnight. Low near 55F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Davenport Thursday. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

