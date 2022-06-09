Tonight's weather conditions in Davenport: Cloudy with occasional rain after midnight. Low 61F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Tomorrow's temperature in Davenport will be warm. It looks to reach a pleasant 72 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 71% chance of precipitation. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
Related to this story
Most Popular
With a stalled out front lying across Iowa, rain will be around Friday through Sunday. See when rain is most likely in our area and what temperatures to expect in our weekend weather update.
The wet pattern marches on across the state. Multiple rounds of showers and storms are expected today and tomorrow. Find out when the best chances of rain are in our area in our updated forecast.
Just isolated showers and weak storms during the day, but rain will become widespread across the state tonight. Hail and damaging wind can't be ruled out for some. Full details in our latest forecast.
Dry this morning, but showers and storms will return to the western part of the state this afternoon, spread east overnight, and continue Friday. Here's when rain is most likely in our area.
While you can be safe in a car in a lightning storm, it is not because of the tires.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models …
Davenport folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix…
If we get all the way to Walter, it's going to be a big year. Find out 2022's storm names and much more from the Lee Weather Team.
Davenport will see warm temperatures this Monday. It should reach a comfortable 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today. P…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Davenport community. It should reach a pleasant 78 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. P…