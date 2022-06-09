Jun. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Tonight's weather conditions in Davenport: Cloudy with occasional rain after midnight. Low 61F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Tomorrow's temperature in Davenport will be warm. It looks to reach a pleasant 72 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 71% chance of precipitation. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.