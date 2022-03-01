Mar. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

For the drive home in Davenport: Mostly clear skies. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Davenport area. It looks to reach a pleasant 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.