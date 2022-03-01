For the drive home in Davenport: Mostly clear skies. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Davenport area. It looks to reach a pleasant 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.
Mar. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
Related to this story
Most Popular
Davenport folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel even colder at 28. 14 degrees is today's low. W…
Davenport people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 39 degrees. We'll see a low …
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel even colder at 29. We'll see a low temper…
Davenport residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of …
Davenport folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 57 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today…
Data from the National Interagency Fire Center and other groups show how the spread of wildfires has worsened in recent years. Take a look.
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel even colder at 23. 15 degrees is today's…
All rain during the day Wednesday, but freezing rain, sleet, and snow are expected Wednesday night and Thursday. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the latest on our next winter storm.
A winter storm moving into the region Wednesday into Thursday has the potential to drop 3-4 inches of snow on the Quad-Cities, or much less th…