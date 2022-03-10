For the drive home in Davenport: Overcast. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 18F. Winds light and variable. It will be a cold day in Davenport Friday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 35 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 6 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Davenport could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
Snow will return to western Iowa later today and push east through the day on Thursday and into Friday. Check out the latest timing and expected snow amounts in our updated forecast video.
It’s March Madness this weekend — in terms of the weather.
Just mostly sunny and breezy across Iowa today, but snow will begin to push back into the state Wednesday and then stick around. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the latest timing and amounts.
Snow for the morning commute in the Quad Cities. Otherwise dry across Iowa today, but we're already watching our next snow chance. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has all the details.
While northern Iowa will stay dry today, snow will be falling in the southern half of the state, including the Quad Cities. See when the best chance of seeing snow is in our updated forecast video.
