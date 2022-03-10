 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mar. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

For the drive home in Davenport: Overcast. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 18F. Winds light and variable. It will be a cold day in Davenport Friday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 35 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 6 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Davenport could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch now: Tracking Iowa's next winter storm

Watch now: Tracking Iowa's next winter storm

Snow will return to western Iowa later today and push east through the day on Thursday and into Friday. Check out the latest timing and expected snow amounts in our updated forecast video.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News