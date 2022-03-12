For the drive home in Davenport: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 23F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Davenport folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 56 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
Related to this story
Most Popular
Snow will return to western Iowa later today and push east through the day on Thursday and into Friday. Check out the latest timing and expected snow amounts in our updated forecast video.
Just mostly sunny and breezy across Iowa today, but snow will begin to push back into the state Wednesday and then stick around. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the latest timing and amounts.
Snow for the morning commute in the Quad Cities. Otherwise dry across Iowa today, but we're already watching our next snow chance. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has all the details.
While northern Iowa will stay dry today, snow will be falling in the southern half of the state, including the Quad Cities. See when the best chance of seeing snow is in our updated forecast video.
Temperatures will be well below normal across the state Friday and Friday night, but a warm front arrives this weekend. See how cold it will get tonight and how warm it will be on Sunday.
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel even colder at 30. 6 degrees is today's low. Ex…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Davenport today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 45 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatu…
Davenport people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 36 degrees. 18 degrees is tod…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel even colder at 27. 18 degrees is today's low. M…
It will be a cold day in Davenport, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperatu…