Mar. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

This evening's outlook for Davenport: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low near 35F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.

