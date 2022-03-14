Davenport's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Davenport area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 59 degrees. 41 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.
Mar. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
Related to this story
Most Popular
Snow will return to western Iowa later today and push east through the day on Thursday and into Friday. Check out the latest timing and expected snow amounts in our updated forecast video.
Just mostly sunny and breezy across Iowa today, but snow will begin to push back into the state Wednesday and then stick around. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the latest timing and amounts.
While northern Iowa will stay dry today, snow will be falling in the southern half of the state, including the Quad Cities. See when the best chance of seeing snow is in our updated forecast video.
Midwest Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the next two days off. He will return Wednesday morning with your video weather forecast. In the meanti…
Temperatures will be well below normal across the state Friday and Friday night, but a warm front arrives this weekend. See how cold it will get tonight and how warm it will be on Sunday.
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel even colder at 30. 6 degrees is today's low. Ex…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. Expec…
Davenport people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 36 degrees. 18 degrees is tod…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel even colder at 28. 23 degrees is today's…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel even colder at 27. 18 degrees is today's low. M…