Mar. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Davenport's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Davenport area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 59 degrees. 41 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.