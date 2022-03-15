Tonight's weather conditions in Davenport: A mostly clear sky. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Davenport area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 69 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Davenport could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.
Mar. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
Related to this story
Most Popular
Snow will return to western Iowa later today and push east through the day on Thursday and into Friday. Check out the latest timing and expected snow amounts in our updated forecast video.
Midwest Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the next two days off. He will return Wednesday morning with your video weather forecast. In the meanti…
While northern Iowa will stay dry today, snow will be falling in the southern half of the state, including the Quad Cities. See when the best chance of seeing snow is in our updated forecast video.
Temperatures will be well below normal across the state Friday and Friday night, but a warm front arrives this weekend. See how cold it will get tonight and how warm it will be on Sunday.
Midwest Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the next two days off. He will return Wednesday morning with your video weather forecast. In the meanti…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel even colder at 30. 6 degrees is today's low. Ex…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. Expec…
Davenport people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 36 degrees. 18 degrees is tod…
Davenport people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 60 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel even colder at 28. 23 degrees is today's…