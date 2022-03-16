Mar. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

This evening's outlook for Davenport: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 48F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Davenport area. It looks to reach a brisk 55 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Thursday, there is a 50% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.