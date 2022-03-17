This evening in Davenport: Cloudy with occasional rain after midnight. Low 41F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Davenport Friday. It looks to reach a nippy 44 degrees. 33 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 99% chance of rain. Davenport could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
