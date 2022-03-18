 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mar. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

This evening in Davenport: Evening light rain followed by a mix of rain and snow late. Low around 35F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Davenport area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 52 degrees. 32 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's forecast brings 38% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Davenport could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Warmup continues across the area

Warmup continues across the area

Midwest Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the next two days off. He will return Wednesday morning with your video weather forecast. In the meanti…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News