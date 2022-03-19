 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mar. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

This evening's outlook for Davenport: Clear. Low 34F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Davenport area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a comfortable 68 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Warmup continues across the area

Warmup continues across the area

Midwest Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the next two days off. He will return Wednesday morning with your video weather forecast. In the meanti…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News