Tonight's weather conditions in Davenport: A few clouds from time to time. Low 27F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Davenport tomorrow. It looks like it will be a bitter 36 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. There is only a 24% chance of rain Thursday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
