Mar. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Tonight's weather conditions in Davenport: A few clouds from time to time. Low 27F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Davenport tomorrow. It looks like it will be a bitter 36 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. There is only a 24% chance of rain Thursday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast.