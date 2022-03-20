Mar. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

This evening in Davenport: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 49F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Monday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Davenport community. It should reach a moderate 74 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Breezy conditions are expected this Monday, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.