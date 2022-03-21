This evening's outlook for Davenport: Cloudy skies with periods of rain after midnight. Low 49F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 57 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 69% chance. Davenport could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
Related to this story
Most Popular
Not a good way to end the work week for the eastern half of the state. Cold, windy, and a rain/snow mix. See where snow is most likely and what's in store for the weekend in our updated forecast video.
Temperatures will not be as pleasant as Wednesday, but it will still be too warm for anything but rain today. That changes on Friday. See who has the best chance of seeing snow in our updated forecast.
Temps will reach the low 70s across a large portion of Iowa and western Illinois today, but a cold front will cool us back down in the days ahead. See how cold it will get in our latest forecast video.
While eastern Iowa will see dry weather & slightly warmer temps today, temps will already be falling in the western part of the state & rain will be moving in. Track the changes in our updated video.
Midwest Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the next two days off. He will return Wednesday morning with your video weather forecast. In the meanti…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Davenport area. It looks like it will be a cool 59 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. The are…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Davenport area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperatur…
Davenport residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 45 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. The a…
Davenport folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a mild 70 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expec…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Davenport area. It should reach a mild 62 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 43 degre…