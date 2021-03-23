 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mar. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Mar. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

{{featured_button_text}}

For the drive home in Davenport: A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Thunder possible. Low around 50F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Davenport folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a brisk 55 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 43% chance of rain. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Davenport could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 19 mph. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News