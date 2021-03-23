For the drive home in Davenport: A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Thunder possible. Low around 50F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Davenport folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a brisk 55 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 43% chance of rain. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Davenport could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 19 mph. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
