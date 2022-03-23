Mar. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Tonight's weather conditions in Davenport: Rain showers early mixing with snow showers late. Low near 35F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 40%. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Davenport tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 45 degrees. 34 degrees is tomorrow's low. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Thursday's outlook. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.