Tonight's weather conditions in Davenport: Rain showers early mixing with snow showers late. Low near 35F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 40%. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Davenport tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 45 degrees. 34 degrees is tomorrow's low. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Thursday's outlook. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
Not a good way to end the work week for the eastern half of the state. Cold, windy, and a rain/snow mix. See where snow is most likely and what's in store for the weekend in our updated forecast video.
Temperatures will not be as pleasant as Wednesday, but it will still be too warm for anything but rain today. That changes on Friday. See who has the best chance of seeing snow in our updated forecast.
Both thunderstorms and snow are expected across Iowa today! The rain and snow will be slow to exit the state as well. Here's all the weather info you need for today through Thursday.
While eastern Iowa will see dry weather & slightly warmer temps today, temps will already be falling in the western part of the state & rain will be moving in. Track the changes in our updated video.
The gloomy weather continues. Snow will be limited to the western half of the state today, but will make a move to the east Thursday. Find out when it will all finally end in our updated forecast.
