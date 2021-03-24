This evening in Davenport: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 40F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 53 degrees. 36 degrees is tomorrow's low. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Thursday's outlook. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Storm Prediction Center and local National Weather Service offices closely monitor developing thunderstorms and will issue a watch or warning if warranted. Here's what that means.
Folks in the Davenport area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 60 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 5…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 56 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. Keep an eye on the radar befor…
With powerful winds, hail, rain and possible tornadoes moving into the Carolinas on Thursday, a drone captured this aerial view of potentially dangerous storm clouds rolling through the area.
The spring equinox, also called the vernal equinox, marks the beginning of the spring season in the Northern Hemisphere.
For the drive home in Davenport: A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Thunder possible. Low around 50F. Winds SSE at 10 to 2…
The first severe weather event of the season in Texas brought tornadoes and hail to the panhandle region over the weekend.