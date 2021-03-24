Mar. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

This evening in Davenport: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 40F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 53 degrees. 36 degrees is tomorrow's low. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Thursday's outlook. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.