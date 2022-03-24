Mar. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

For the drive home in Davenport: Cloudy skies. Low 37F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees tomorrow. Strong winds are in tomorrow's outlook, with winds reaching 25 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.