Mar. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Davenport's evening forecast: Cloudy with rain ending overnight. Low 36F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 58 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is a fairly high UV index expected Friday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the west. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.