Mar. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

For the drive home in Davenport: Partly cloudy skies with gusty winds. Low near 25F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Cool temperatures will blanket the Davenport area Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 41 degrees. 22 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Davenport could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

