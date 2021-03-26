Tonight's weather conditions in Davenport: Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy with periods of rain after midnight. Low 44F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Davenport people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 74% chance of rain. Saturday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the south. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
Related to this story
Most Popular
Folks in the Davenport area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 60 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 5…
The Storm Prediction Center and local National Weather Service offices closely monitor developing thunderstorms and will issue a watch or warning if warranted. Here's what that means.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 56 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. Keep an eye on the radar befor…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 52 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay in…
Davenport temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 55 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. Today's UV index is med…
The spring equinox, also called the vernal equinox, marks the beginning of the spring season in the Northern Hemisphere.
For the drive home in Davenport: A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Thunder possible. Low around 50F. Winds SSE at 10 to 2…
This evening in Davenport: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 40F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50…
Davenport's evening forecast: Cloudy with rain ending overnight. Low 36F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Tomorrow's highs will b…
With powerful winds, hail, rain and possible tornadoes moving into the Carolinas on Thursday, a drone captured this aerial view of potentially dangerous storm clouds rolling through the area.