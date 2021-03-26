Mar. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Tonight's weather conditions in Davenport: Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy with periods of rain after midnight. Low 44F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Davenport people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 74% chance of rain. Saturday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the south. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.