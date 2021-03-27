This evening in Davenport: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 36F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 55 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. There is a moderately high UV index expected Sunday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
The Storm Prediction Center and local National Weather Service offices closely monitor developing thunderstorms and will issue a watch or warning if warranted. Here's what that means.
The spring equinox, also called the vernal equinox, marks the beginning of the spring season in the Northern Hemisphere.
