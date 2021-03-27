 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mar. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Mar. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in Davenport: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 36F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 55 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. There is a moderately high UV index expected Sunday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News