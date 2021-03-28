 Skip to main content
Mar. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Davenport's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low around 35F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Davenport people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 69 degrees. 49 degrees is tomorrow's low. Monday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 24 miles per hour, coming from the south. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

