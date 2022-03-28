Davenport's evening forecast: Cloudy skies. Low around 30F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, Davenport temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a brisk 51 degrees. 46 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
