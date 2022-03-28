 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mar. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Davenport's evening forecast: Cloudy skies. Low around 30F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, Davenport temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a brisk 51 degrees. 46 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News