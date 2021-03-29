This evening in Davenport: A few clouds from time to time. Windy early. Low around 50F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Looking ahead, Davenport temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is a moderately high UV index expected Tuesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the west. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
