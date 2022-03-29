Mar. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

This evening's outlook for Davenport: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 44F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Higher wind gusts possible. Folks in the Davenport area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 87% chance of precipitation. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.